Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1: Cummins, Hazlewood on target, AUD dominate morning session

Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1: Cummins, Hazlewood on target, AUD dominate morning session

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 17, 2024 07:13 AM IST

Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1: Follow AUS vs WI live score and updates at the Adelaide Oval

Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1: Australia captain Pat Cummins struck twice with the new ball after opting to field first in the first Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Josh Hazlewood then cleaned up the talented Alick Athanaze to leave the Windies in a spot of bother in the first session on Day 1. At Lunch, West Indies were 64/3 with Kirk McKenzie (26*) and Kavem Hodge (1*) in the middle.

Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1: Australia captain Pat Cummins(AP)
Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1: Australia captain Pat Cummins(AP)

Cummins said the conditions made it an easy decision to bowl first on a cool and overcast day in the South Australian capital.

"it looks like there's a bit of grass on it, so hopefully we'll make use of that," Cummins said.

As expected, Australia have opted to move Steve Smith to open the innings replacing the retired David Warner, bringing in Cameron Green to number four.

The rest of the team is unchanged from the one that beat Pakistan 3-0 in the first three Tests of the summer.

The below-strength West Indies will give debuts to three players, all-rounders Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves and fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

Australia vs West Indies live score 1st Test Day 1

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach.

