Australia vs West Indies live score ICC World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge
11:40 hrs IST
Australia vs West Indies live updates: ICC World Cup 2019 match no. 10 will be between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. Australia are all set to face West Indies for their second ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match and their skipper Aaron Finch revealed that they are ‘well prepared’ for West Indies’ bouncer tactics.
“It is obviously going to be a tactic of theirs and a plan. We will be as well prepared as we can be. We’re well and truly prepared, no doubt,” Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.
Australia played a practice match with West Indies in which they witnessed brutal bouncer attack from West Indies and Andre Russell’s bouncer even forced Usman Khawaja to retire hurt in the match. However, Australia overpowered West Indies to win the match by seven wickets.
West Indies captain Jason Holder, on the other hand, urged his side to be “as positive as we possibly can be” against Australia.
West Indies came out on top against Australia in the first World Cup final in that year and won the next tournament, also in England, four years later.
But since then Australia have won five titles to emerge as the undisputed kings of World Cup cricket.
Holder said he was ignoring the past to focus on maintaining the form that brought victory over Pakistan last Friday, with a tough test in store against an Australia side also on a high from victory over Afghanistan.
It’s AUS vs WI time
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC World Cup 2019 match between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge Nottingham. It promises to be a mouth-watering contest between the quicks of West Indies and the top order of Australia but not to forget the big hitters in the West Indian ranks.