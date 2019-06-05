ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Australia predicted XI - Tactical change expected to counter West Indies batting order

After an emphatic win against Afghanistan, a confident Australia will take on West Indies at Trent Bridge. Both sides had thumping victories in their respective openers and look fairly well-settled which makes this contest a very spicy prospect.

Australia’s batsmen spent a lot of time encountering short ball as they expect the Windies attack to come after them with a barrage on Thursday.

“I think it’ll be an aggressive game, no doubt,” said Finch on the eve of the match.

“West Indies play an entertaining brand of cricket and we feel as though we do the same thing so I think it’ll be a bit of a feeling-out process. No doubt they will come hard at the bat, they always do. It is probably one of their main strengths, trying to put teams on the back foot early. So, if we can put the ball in the right area and get a couple of wickets that will be key. And with the bat, they are going to come hard and aggressively, they always do. So, it’ll just be about playing the situation and not trying to overthink it or play the game in your head before it has started,” he added.

The captain will rely on his own quicks to nullify the big-hitters of West Indies and he has Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile up his sleeve. Also, on his day Marcus Stoinis can be quite a handful.

Also, West Indies have a number of left-handers in their batting order which could prompt Aaron Finch to bring in Nathan Lyon instead of Adam Zampa.

This is Australia’s predicted XI for the match against West Indies:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

