ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni is faster than a computer - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on India wicket-keeper MS Dhoni ahead of their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday.

In a video posted by Akhtar on his Twitter handle, he praised Dhoni’s cricketing sense and said that he is even faster than a computer. “Dhoni is faster than a computer. Whatever a computer can say about playing on a certain wicket, I believe that MS Dhoni can do it faster,” the former Pakistan fast bowler said.

Akhtar also lauded KL Rahul and said that he can follow in the footsteps of skipper Virat Kohli and become a brilliant batsman in the future. However, he also asked him to not lose his focus even if he is dropped from the team.

“I really like KL Rahul as a cricketer. I think KL rahul can follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and he can become a brilliant batsman in the future. When we met, I said that whenever you are not playing, release your anger in training. Do not lose focus and I believe you will become a big player in the future,” he said.

India opted for two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with paceman Mohammed Shami missing out during their match against South Africa. At the toss, Kohli said that good backing in Southampton would lift his team.

“The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here,” said Kohli.

“For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way,” he added.

