India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli takes a reflex catch in slips to send back de Kock - WATCH

Team India made a strong start to their ICC World Cup opener against South Africa, courtesy some hostile pace bowling by Jasprit Bumrah. While the paceman was clocking it up with his pace and giving nightmares to the southpaw Quinton de Kock with his persistence in the ‘corridor of uncertainty’ outside the off stump, he was aided by some good fielding from his teammates.

Slip catching has not been India’s forte off late across all formats but the ‘Men in Blue’ held on to their catches against Proteas. Bumrah bowled a delivery outside the off stump that rose sharply and caught the outside edge of Hashim Amla’s bat and the catch was pouched safely by Rohit Sharma in second slip.

But the crucial wicket was that of de Kock, who has had considerable success against India in this format. Bumrah bowled one wide outside the off stump and luring the Protea opener into a flashy drive on the up. The result was an edge which travelled at rapid pace to Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had stationed himself at third slip.

Kohli used his agility well to get his hands above his head in time to grab the ball and completed a great reflex catch which brought an end to de Kock’s uneasy stay in the middle.

India has been spending a lot of time doing fielding drills in the run up to the World Cup and the preparation so far is holding them in good stead.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:57 IST