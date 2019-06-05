India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozles Du Plessis & der Dussen - Watch

Indian bowlers were on top of the South African batsmen in their World Cup opener and it was a joy to watch for every Indian cricket fan. After Jasprit Bumrah troubled the top order with his pace and verve, it was down to the trickery of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who broke the back of the Protea top order with his wizardry.

After losing both the openers, captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen got together and steadied the ship with a 54-run partnership. Just as things were looking for the Proteas, Chahal struck to remover van der Dussen. The right handed batsman decided to play a reverse sweep to counter Chahal’s threat and ended up exposing his stumps. He missed the ball completely and was clean bowled for 22 in the process.

Chahal kept creating problems as the South African batsmen failed to read him from the hand. Skipper du Plessis was bowled when failed to spot a straighter one from the leggie. The ball pitched and made its way through the gap between bat and pad as Du Plessis looked to play a forward defence with his feet nowhere close to the pitch of the ball.

These two wickets opened the floodgates as South Africa collapsed to 89/5 before the lower order pulled things back somewhat to take the score past 200 runs. Chahal ended his spell with figures of 4/51.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 18:36 IST