ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: West Indies predicted XI against Australia - Change expected in batting order

In their first match against Pakistan, Jason Holder introduced Andre Russell early in the powerplay overs and the complexion of the match changed. Russell started the short-ball attack, got rid of Imam ul Haq and thus started a procession. The other bowlers adopted the same tactic and dismantled Pakistan for 105.

They will go after Australia with the same tactic, but on a Nottingham surface, this might not yield similar results. Hence, Jason Holder should look at mixing and matching his bowlers and here, Ashley Nurse could come in handy.

After the dominant batting performance, Chris Gayle stood up with the bat and he smoked a half-century. Shai Hope has been consistent with the bat and in Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer, they have two exciting left-handers in the middle order.

If they manage to see out the initial burst by the Australian pace attack, West Indies have the firepower to gallop away and post a massive score on the board.

There were a couple of injury concerns with Andre Russell and Chris Gayle but reports suggest, both players should be fit to start the game on Thursday.

Here is West Indies predicted XI for the match against Australia:

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 20:25 IST