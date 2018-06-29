Australia will take lessons from England debacle, not scars: Justin Langer

The Australian cricket team may have suffered an abject humiliation during their recently-concluded, limited-overs tour of England, but coach Justin Langer believes his players will only take lessons from their failure and not any mental baggage.

Australia suffered a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series before going down to the hosts by 28 runs in the only T20I at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Langer, though, backed up his players while praising the England cricket team and adding that Australia can learn from their opposition going into next year’s ODI World Cup.

“We talk about England now and they are playing brilliant cricket. They are confident, they’re scoring 100s and they’ve been playing together for a long time. They have the core together and they take confidence from it, at the moment we haven’t got that.

READ | Jos Buttler underlines IPL’s positive influence on England cricket

“What I do know is we will learn lessons from how England are playing at the moment, but it is hard to compare us because we are at such a different stage of our journey,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“They fielded brilliantly, their running between the wickets was unbelievable, they ran us ragged, they were fearless with the bat and their spinners bowled really well.

“We’ve had a lot of success for a very long period in one-day cricket in Australia so we’ll learn a bit from England and a lot from what we’ve done in the past,” he added.

Australia were without six of their first choice players in England. While David Warner and Steve Smith are currently serving a yearlong ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitch Marsh missed the tour due to injuries.

READ | Steve Smith makes winning cricket return in Global T20 Canada

When these players return, Australia will appear a different side altogether, believes Langer. The former Australian opener also hoped that some of the players, who got opportunities during the tour, would be able to step up ahead of the World Cup.

“If (they) come back in, all of a sudden you’ve got 800 games of experience again and we’ve got a lot more experienced team. And if some of these young guys who are gaining some experience here, or the guys who have taken it up – Shaun Marsh in the one-day series, he scored two hundreds. Ashton Agar has been really good with the ball and shown a lot with the bat. Billy Stanlake has had some good games,” the 47-year-old said.

Australia are slated to play another 16 ODIs in the run up to the World Cup and it gives Langer enough time to find out what kind of combination he would like to have going into the quadrennial cricket fiesta.