Australia women’s cricket team defeats India A by seven wickets

The Australian women’s cricket team defeated India A by seven wickets on day to clinch the second warm-up game in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Australia women’s team, which had thrashed India A by 321 runs in the first warm up game on Tuesday, continued its winning streak.

After electing to bat, the hosts were bundled out for a partly 170 as the Australian bowlers put up a dominant performance.

Led by Amanda Jade Wellington (3-30), the visitors ran through the Indian batting line up. Jade was superbly aided by Ashleigh Gardner (2-32).

For the hosts, skipper Anuja Patil top scored with 49 at the Mumbai Cricket Association Bandra Kurla complex facility.

The visitors comfortably chased the target in 26 overs with their skipper Meg Lanning scoring 63 and she was brilliantly aided by Ellyse Perry (38). But both of them were retired out. Alyssa Healy chipped in with a valuable 31.

Now the Australia Women engage in a three match ODI series versus India starting from March 12 at Vadodara.

Brief scores: India A 170 all out (Anuja Patil 49, Amanda Jade Wellington 3-30) lost to Australia Women 171/3 (Meg Lanning 63) by seven wickets.