Explore
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi 6oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi60C
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 09:50 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 11, 2024 8:50 AM IST
    Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 09:50 AM
    Australia Women vs India Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia Women vs India Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 11 Dec 2024 at 09:50 AM
    Venue : W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

    Australia Women squad -
    Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux
    India Women squad -
    Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 11, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia Women vs India Women Match Details
    3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and India Women to be held at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 09:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 09:50 AM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes