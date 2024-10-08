Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 08 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Australia Women squad -
Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.