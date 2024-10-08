Explore
    Live

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 8, 2024 6:36 PM IST
    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Australia Women squad -
    Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    Match 10 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

