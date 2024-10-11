Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 11 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Australia Women squad -
Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
Pakistan Women squad -
Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan...Read More
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Toss Update
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details
Match 14 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia Women and Pakistan Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.