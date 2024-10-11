Explore
    Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 11, 2024 7:04 PM IST
    Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field in the Match 14 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 11 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    Australia Women squad -
    Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
    Pakistan Women squad -
    Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 11, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Toss Update

    Australia Women won the toss and elected to field

    Oct 11, 2024 6:35 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details
    Match 14 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia Women and Pakistan Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

