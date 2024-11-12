Australian media bids 'farewell' to Virat Kohli, crowns India's 'run-machine' as the new King: 'Most exciting batter'

The one and only Virat Kohli reached Australia to pomp and admitation, with some media publications headlining him on the front page of their newspapers. However, at the same time, some other media outlets feel Kohli could well bid adieu to his moniker as 'King', tipping young Yashasvi Jaiswal to take over the mantle from the former India captain. Jaiswal, 22, is undoubtedly one of India's most exciting talents. He, along with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, are expected to take Indian cricket ahead and rule the future, but the left-handed opener, in particular, has quickly enhanced his reputation following a record-breaking 700-plus run Test series against England, where he blasted back-to-back double centuries. The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be Virat Kohli's last Test series in Australia(ANI)

Jaiswal and Kohli are nothing like each other, including their beginnings. Kohli started off as a brash and arrogant youngster, never shy of giving it back to the opposition. However, besides his controversial demeanour, Kohli had endless talent, which he enhanced over the years to become the best in the business. Jaiswal showed flashes of young Kohli when he had a verbal spat with Ravi Teja during a Duleep Trophy match and was sent off by his Mumbai captain, Ajinkya Rahane. However, Jaiswal has turned a new leaf since making his debut for India last year, with his only motive being scoring bucketful of runs for India.

Jaiswal, like the other Indian batters, couldn't set the New Zealand Tests ablaze, but with a stiffer Australia challenge next in line, publications such as Fox Sports and the Herald Sun have backed the youngster to succeed Kohli at the throne.

"Around the same time Jaiswal was making ends meet selling street food, a pugnacious young man from Delhi was announcing himself as the most enthralling batter of a generation. Kohli left his first impression of note on Australian audiences in 2012 at the SCG when he stuck up his finger to the crowd, but his most lasting one came two Tests later when he scored India's lone ton of the series," the report said.

"The boy had arrived and would go on to define the Australia-India rivalry for the next decade. This summer, the man looks set to be farewelled on these shores. In his place, Jaiswal looks ready to fill in, having spent the past 18 months establishing himself as the most exciting Indian batter of his generation."

Jaiswal's glorious start to Test career

Jaiswal has enjoyed a brilliant start to his Test career, having already amassed 1407 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 56.28, including three centuries and eight fifties. After becoming the 17th Indian batter to hit a hundred on Test debut, he's gone from strength to strength, notching up daddy hundreds as scores of 214, 209 and 171 portray.

The last opener to debut in Tests for India in Australia – Shubman Gill – played his hand at Melbourne and Gabba to help his team win 2-1, and although he has found a new role at No. 3, India would be pinning their hopes on Jaiswal to continue his red-hot streak against the mighty Australian bowling attack. Remember, as tough the equation may be, a place in the World Test Championship is still on the line.