Australian team was 'surprised' with Rishabh Pant's defensive 1st innings knock: 'He can put pressure back on bowlers'

Rishabh Pant's ultra-defensive approach on the opening day of the Sydney Test left Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald and the Australian team a little surprised. Pant’s 40 off 98 balls on Day 1, where he was repeatedly struck by the Australian bowlers, was a far cry from his usual aggressive self. India's Rishabh Pant is hit by ball from Australia's bowler Pat cummins during day one (AFP)

In fact, Pant himself admitted that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to attack. His prolonged stay, which lasted 149 minutes, was a crucial part of India's efforts to grind out a competitive total.

“First of all, it's not surprising, the way he plays,” McDonald said of Pant's eventual fiery innings in the second innings.

“We were in fact a little bit surprised in the first innings, the way he went about his work. He's got an incredible ability to put pressure back on to bowlers.”

Pant's response to the challenge was nothing short of spectacular. In the second innings, he quickly shifted gears; while he took 98 deliveries to reach 40 earlier, Pant raced to the same score in just 19 balls on Day 2.

He effortlessly dispatched Mitchell Starc for two towering sixes. He didn’t stop there, sending both Scott Boland and Beau Webster over the boundary for sixes as well, showcasing his trademark attacking flair.

But despite Pant's aggressive surge, Australia managed to rein him in when it mattered. Pat Cummins dismissed Pant just when the Indian batsman looked poised to take complete control.

“We’re planning for that though, we’ll plan leading into the summer. We bounced in and out of a few plans there and clearly kept taking on the boundary riders and was getting away with it and no, it was an innings that you would say was right for that time,” McDonald added, acknowledging that while Pant had the potential to take the game away from Australia, the right planning eventually saw his dismissal.

India lead by 145 runs

Pant's blistering knock of 61 off just 32 balls propelled India to a dominant position at Stumps on the second day of the final Test, with India leading by 145 runs. Pant smashed the second-fastest half-century by an Indian (in 29 balls); he also holds the record for the fastest, in 28 balls.

Earlier in the day, India’s bowlers had firmly taken control, dismissing Australia for 181 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (3/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who had left the field for scans following an injury scare.