Australian teenager Sam Konstas left ‘shattered’ after latest Test failure, coach responds to poor run

Ever since his electrifying performance on Boxing Day to mark his Test debut against India, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Australian teenage sensation Sam Konstas. Since his remarkable 60 opening the batting, which included some famous scoops off Jasprit Bumrah and a little bit of a confrontation with Virat Kohli, Konstas has only been able to add 86 runs in his following seven innings. Sam Konstas walks off with his head hanging low after being dismissed for a duck by West Indian fast bowler Jayden Seales.(AP)

Things came to a head as Konstas was dismissed for a duck during the second innings of Australia’s second Test in the West Indies, as the 19-year-old’s failure to get back to scoring ways on the international stage clearly got to him. It was a pretty unfortunate dismissal as he chopped onto his bails, but Konstas was clearly devastated at having spurned another chance to make that opening slot his own after being entrusted with the role in the Caribbean.

The young New South Wales batter had a distraught reaction, walking back to the pavilion with his head hung downwards. Despite his fast start to life in the domestic circuit in the Sheffield Shield, adapting to international cricket has been as stern a challenge as many doubters stated it would be.

Konstas given support by his head coach

Nevertheless, Konstas did have an important person in his corner despite the struggles he was facing. Australian coach Andrew McDonald took note of Konstas’ reaction to his dismissal in Grenada, and quickly made sure he was available for the teenager.

Earlier, before the second Test match, McDonald had asked for some patience with Konstas, who is seen as a long-term option as an opener. With that in mind, the Australian coach asked for some leniency towards this barren run of form while Konstas figures out Test cricket.

“It’s really that balance and tempo ... that’s a step up to Test cricket. He’s got a really good partner down the other end (Usman Khawaja). That, over time, I think, will play out. That’s all we ask for - a bit of patience and time with a young player coming into Test cricket,” McDonald had said in a press conference.

Australia found themselves at 12/2 in their third innings at stumps on day two, leading by 45 but the Windies still in the game.