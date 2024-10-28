Australians Smith, Labuschagne, Lyon put on notice by 'dangerous' Team India batter: 'Has the power to hit big sixes'

Rohit Sharma received plenty of criticism after New Zealand's thrashing of India by 113 runs in Pune. The visitors grabbed a series-clinching 2-0 victory, and also ended India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins. India's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during a match.(PTI)

In the second Test, the India captain lost his wicket for a nine-ball duck in the first innings, and then got dismissed for eight off 16 balls in the second. In the first Test, he departed for two runs off 16 balls, and then got a half-century in the second innings.

With pride at stake, the hosts will hope to win the third and final Test, which is scheduled to begin on November 1. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be aiming for a whitewash.

The pressure has increased on Rohit and Gautam Gambhir as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also begins on November 22.

Aussie stars go gaga over India batter

Despite Rohit's recent poor form, some Aussie stars believe that he is still a threat. Speaking to Fox Sports, the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja hailed the India captain. While selecting their World XI, they picked Rohit as one of the openers.

Labuschagne said, "Rohit at number 2. A bit of Ying and Yang, being able to put the pressure onto the opposition, take the game on."

Veteran Steve Smith pointed out his ability to put the bowler under pressure, mentioning, "He is so dangerous, takes the game on with the new ball. He plays his shots but also has solid defence when the situation demands it. He puts the bowler under a lot of pressure."

Meanwhile, spinner Lyon felt, "His presence at the crease will jump on anything short. Obviously, he can as the power to hit some very big sixes."

Khawaja added, "I think he just picks himself. He just scores runs. Consistency is the key and he’s consistent."

During his career, Rohit has registered 650 matches in 11 matches at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a ton and three fifties. He will be hoping to find some form in Australia and lead India to victory.