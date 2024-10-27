Under-fire Rohit Sharma gets support from ex-NZ star after Pune loss: 'If you can't trust an Ashwin or a Jadeja to…'

Rohit Sharma came under the scanners for his Test captaincy after India lost their first-ever red-ball series in a decade on Saturday after New Zealand crushed them in Pune. New Zealand completely outplayed the Asian Giants in seaming Bengaluru conditions, and then they crumbled against the Kiwi spinners in Pune. The series loss has also hampered India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma throws the ball during the day one of the second cricket Test match between India and New Zealand.(AP)

The Indian skipper has been criticised for his defensive captaincy regarding field placements and bowling changes. However, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has come in his support and said it's also senior spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's responsibility to set their own field.

"If you can't trust an Ashwin or a Jadeja to set his own field, you can't blame Rohit for that all the time. I think the bowlers have to have some part to play in that as well," Doull told PTI.

Rohit elected to bat first in the opening Test under overcast conditions and his side got bowled out for a pathetic 46, which eventually transpired into an eight-wicket defeat.

The second Test saw a different scenario as New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and smartly elected to bat first, realising that batting fourth on Pune pitch would be a tough task.

'Tom Latham's captaincy was outstanding for the most part'

Doull asserted that winning the toss in Indian conditions is extremely crucial, but it also didn't work in India's favour despite winning it in Bengaluru. Rohit also admitted to making the wrong decision of batting first there.

"I think winning the toss is crucial. For Rohit, the wrong decision at Bangalore was crucial. He has admitted to that as well. New Zealand seamers took advantage of that. Winning the toss in this Test (at Pune), when you knew, pitch was going to turn…it might not have looked like a big score, 259 in the (New Zealand) first innings," Doull said.

Ashwin claimed five wickets in Pune, while Jadeja picked three scalps as the senior duo failed to take advantage of the turning track.

"But it was made to look like a really big score because the ball was turning. So, I think Tom Latham's captaincy was outstanding for the most part. People say Rohit might have been a touch defensive, but that comes down to the bowlers. There are very, very senior spin bowlers in that side," the former Kiwi pacer added.