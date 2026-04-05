Aussie left-arm pacer reveals it’s Kohli he is hunting for in the IPL: ‘He would certainly be one I'd be happy to take’

The 31-year-old is no ordinary bowler, and in the history of the Big Bash League, he is the second-highest wicket-taker with 164 scalps. He is representing last season's runners-up Punjab Kings, after being bought for ₹4.40 crore in December at the auction.

Australia left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has made it clear that nothing would make him happier than the prized wicket of Virat Kohli in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When Dwarshuis was asked which Indian batter he was after this season, he didn't take much time to let it all out in the open that it was the former India captain, winner of the IPL in 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he was going hunting for.

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"There are probably six or seven Indian players ​I could rattle off," he said, “but it's tough to go past taking Virat Kohli's wicket, whether it's at ​home or down in Bangalore. He would certainly be one I'd be happy to take.”

Dwarshuis, since making his international debut in 2022, has only played 6 ODIs and 15 T20Is. He believes leagues like the IPL are very important in bringing the spotlight to the player.

"Any time you take ‌the field and have an opportunity to perform, there's always going to be eyes watching, whether it's from ​Australia or other leagues. With the viewership these competitions get, it's very easy to have a couple of good years, and everyone's talking about you. But then if you're not performing well, that sort of viewership ​leads ​to maybe fewer opportunities there," he said.

Can Dwarshuis take the third spot? Dwarshuis has a great opportunity to own a spot in the T20I team as Australia, ever since the T20I retirement of Mitchell Starc last year, is seeking his replacement. Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson are the others in the fray.

Dwarshuis understands the importance of performing well in the IPL. "There's a whole heap of Australian bowlers who have sort of sat behind Mitch ‌Starc, Hazlewood and ‌Cummins, who have just done amazing things for Australian cricket and haven't really opened the door ​for anyone else to take their spot.

"Mitch retiring obviously opens up a spot. There's a whole handful of guys that are trying to get into that spot. Competition's fierce, but knowing that there is a spot available means a potential avenue there if you perform," he said.