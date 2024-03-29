Avesh Khan nails five yorkers in impeccable last over to leave Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs helpless as RR beat DC in IPL

Rajasthan Royals remained unbeaten, defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their second IPL 2024 fixture of the season, in Jaipur on Friday. Chasing 186 runs, DC needed 17 off the last over and it still looked winnable, but India pacer Avesh Khan had other plans. Selected by skipper Sanju Samson to bowl the final over, Avesh leaked only four runs as DC could only reach 173/5 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan's final over performance helped RR beat DC.

The 27-year-old began with a yorker length delivery, which Tristan Stubbs directed to extra cover for a single. In the next delivery, Avesh sent another yorker which Axar Patel failed to guide to third man and it was a dot ball. Then Avesh conceded a single, followed by another single by Stubbs. In the fifth delivery, Avesh sent a low full toss, which Axar missed totally, followed by a single off a full delivery.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here is the video of Avesh's final over:

Stubbs (44*) and Axar (15*) remained unbeaten for DC on a disappointing night. For RR's bowling department, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each respectively. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan bagged a dismissal.

Initially, Riyan Parag slammed an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 45 balls to take RR to 185/5 in 20 overs. Parag was in fine form, hammering seven fours and six sixes in the process.

Speaking after the match, Avesh said, "My plan was clear, one side was longer and I wanted to bowl wide yorkers. I gave myself 5 seconds every ball to think and then execute the plan. If the batters play a good shot, it's good for him, but I always back my yorkers. We have Boult, Burger and Sandy, I've learnt a lot from them. The team management and Kumar Sangakkara have supported us a lot and have made us not worry too much about the fear of failure. I always want to improve, I want to invent new types of deliveries in T20s. I rest and relax well, work hard in the nets and that has allowed me improve my skills."

After the win, RR are second in the points table with four points in two matches, behind CSK, who are on top with the same amount of points but a better net run rate. Meanwhile, SRH are third and KKR are in fourth position.