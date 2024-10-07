Axar's epic 'Siraj left the interview midway and ran' revelation from T20WC scene: 'Dinesh Karthik ne hume kyun pakda?'

It has been more than three months since India lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados, which ended the nation's long-standing ICC trophy drought, but stories from post-tournament scenes continue to entertain fans. India all-rounder Axar Patel shared one such instance involving fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, which left fans on social media and former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik in splits. Axar Patel opened up on hilarious Mohammed Siraj-Dinesh Karthik moment after T20 World Cup

India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on June 29, winning by seven runs in a thrilling encounter, which marked the nation's second title win in the history of the tournament and first world title since 2011.

The Indian players burst into jubilant celebration after the trophy victory, but Siraj, as revealed by Axar during an episode of the comedy series 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', faced a different problem.

"Siraj told everyone, 'Arre DK bhai ne mera English mei interview le liya. Itne saare log hain, sabko English aati hai. Hum dono ko hi kyu pakda English ke liye, pata nahi' (Dinesh Karthik took our interview in English; all others know English, then why did he catch hold of us I don't know)," narrated Axar.

When further asked by Kapil if he did give the interview in English, Axar revealed that while he still doesn't remember what he exactly told Karthik during the interaction, Siraj left the interview midway and ran away.

"Haan diya na, mujhe hi nahi pata mai kya bola. Siraj to aadha interview chhod ke bhaag gaya, bola 'meri jitni English thi khatam ho gayi hai' (yes, we did; but even I don't know what I said; Siraj left the interview in between saying that his English vocabulary finished)," said Axar.

India continue splendid T20I form

Since the World Cup win in June, India played nine matches in the format - five against Zimbabwe under the leadership of Shubman Gill, three against Sri Lanka and one against Bangladesh, which were under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. India have so far incurred just one loss in the format, which was the game after their World Cup campaign.

India are currently in the midst of a three-match series against Bangladesh in the format at home, and they won the opener in Gwalior by six wickets on Sunday.