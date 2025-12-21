Ayush Mhatre explodes, charges back after Pakistan player heckles him on dismissal in U19 Asia Cup final

The U-19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday witnessed a heated moment involving Ayush Mhatre and a Pakistan player. The incident occurred after the India captain was dismissed for just two runs while chasing a daunting target of 348. Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for just two runs in the U19 Asia Cup final vs Pakistan

The flashpoint came in the third over of the chase when Pakistan fast bowler Ali Raza bowled a full-length delivery outside off. Mhatre attempted to drive through the off side but ended up hitting the ball straight to mid-off, where Farhan Yousuf completed a straightforward catch. Raza celebrated the big wicket with an animated send-off.

As Mhatre walked back towards the dugout, he was heckled by a Pakistan player, prompting him to turn back and confront the opposition. The two were involved in a brief but fiery verbal exchange before Mhatre was ushered away.

India soon found themselves in deeper trouble as wickets fell in quick succession. Raza dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan claimed a wicket each in the following overs, leaving India struggling at 59 for four in seven overs.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas gave a glimpse into his precocious talent with an impressive century, his second in the tournament, as the team made a steep 347 for 8 in an engrossing 50-over men's U19 Asia Cup final. He scored a blazing 172 off 113 deliveries as he carried the aspirations of his side, which lost the group match to the arch-foes by 90 runs at the same venue.

India, who hoping to script a turnaround in the final after losing four early wickets, have won the U19 Asia Cup title eight times since the tournament's inception in 1989. They were joint winners with Pakistan in the 2012 edition in Malaysia when the match ended in a tie. That was the only time ever Pakistan lifted that trophy.