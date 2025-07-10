Azharuddin's big claim for Bumrah, Siraj, Akash Deep at Lord's: ‘India’s bowling attack superior to England's'

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin praised Team India’s emphatic showing in the second Test at Edgbaston, particularly highlighting the brilliance of the bowling unit led by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Azharuddin, speaking ahead of the third Test at Lord’s, stated that India’s current bowling attack is “superior to England’s”, and the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would only further tilt the balance in India’s favour. India's Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in conversation(@BCCI X)

“They played well in Birmingham. With that confidence, the team must be well settled... When Bumrah comes in, it will be great for the team... Our bowling attack is currently superior to England's. I wish the team the very best and hope they come out as the winner,” Azharuddin told ANI.

Siraj-Akash Deep Star at Edgbaston

India’s performance in the second Test was nothing short of dominant, registering a massive 336-run win to level the series 1-1. Without Bumrah in the XI, it was Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep who stepped up with match-winning performances. Siraj claimed a clinical six-wicket haul, while Akash Deep stunned the hosts with a ten-wicket match haul, showcasing precision, pace, and maturity well beyond his experience.

Jasprit Bumrah Returns for Lord’s

The return of Jasprit Bumrah, rested during the Edgbaston Test due to workload management, adds another dimension to an already lethal Indian pace battery. Bumrah had bowled nearly 44 overs in the first Test, including a five-wicket haul, and is expected to play a central role at Lord’s—an iconic venue where India has had recent success, including wins in 2014 and 2021.

Azharuddin’s assertion that India’s bowling is currently stronger than England’s is backed by numbers and recent form. While Josh Tongue leads the wicket charts for England with 11 wickets in two Tests, India’s depth and variety—with Bumrah, Siraj, Akash Deep, and all-round support from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja—makes it a potent attack on all surfaces.

Momentum with India

Led by a red-hot Shubman Gill, who has amassed 585 runs in four innings at an average of 146.25 with three centuries, India carries strong momentum heading into the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Gill’s epic 269 and 161 at Edgbaston helped lay the foundation for India's historic victory.

Statistically, Lord’s has favoured England—12 wins in 19 matches against India—but with confidence surging and Bumrah’s return bolstering the squad, India will fancy their chances to take a 2-1 series lead in what has become a gripping five-match contest.

All eyes will be on Thursday, July 10, as the action unfolds at the Home of Cricket, where India hope to assert their dominance with both bat and ball.