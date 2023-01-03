'Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both won't make it': Fans react as Shahid Afridi makes bombshell T20I selection claim

Currently appointed as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) interim chief selector Shahid Afridi has revealed that he won't be selecting players for the T20I team with a strike rate lower than 135. The former player was given the post after the sacking of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who was replaced by Najam Sethi.

Speaking on Geo News, Afridi expressed his disappointment with the pitch used in the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, emphasising the importance of bounce pitches. Afridi feels bouncy pitches could help the Pakistan cricket team prepare better for matches in foreign countries. Making a bombshell claim about his selection criteria for T20I cricket, he stated, "No batter in T20 will be selected for Pakistan who will not have a strike-rate of more than 135 in domestic cricket."

Reacting to Twitter, many fans joked that then captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan could face the axe. In 99 T20I matches, Babar has registered 3355 runs at a strike rate of 127.8. Meanwhile, Rizwan has bagged 2635 runs in 80 T20I fixtures, at a strike rate of 126.6.

One fan wrote, "Then BABAR AZAM and Mohammad Rizwan both won't make it ! But we have seen Shahid Afridi and his comments over the years, haven't we! I have lost count how many times he retired and what is his actual age ! So, a backtrack comment loading..."

"In short, T20 aspirants need to be brainless power-hitters, as per Afridi model None of our current players except Shadab have a SR above 135. He has some 142+. Likewise, Babar, Rizwan have a SR of 126 and 127, respectively. The carrot-and-stick approach may not do well here", another fan added.

"Surprise Surprise - Pakistan's chief selector Shahid Afridi in an interview to Geo News said that no batter will be selected in T20 for Pakistan who doesn't have a strike rate of more than 135 in domestic cricket. Seems like Game over for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan", another fan wrote.

Pakistan are currently facing New Zealand in a Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series. Both sides will also face each other in a five-match T20I series, scheduled to begin from April 13.

