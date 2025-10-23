Babar Azam back in Pakistan T20I squad after 10 months, Salman Agha remains captain

Babar Azam is back. The former captain was recalled to the Pakistan T20I side for the first time in 10 months for the upcoming home series against South Africa and the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe next month. Also recalled to the squad was right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah. There were speculations about a possible captaincy after Salman Ali Agha's poor show in the Asia Cup but the selectors have decided to stick with the right-hander. Babar Azam was recalled in Pakistan's T20I squad. (ANI )

Babar, who has been out of the T20 setup since December last year, returned alongside young power-hitter Abdul Samad and the fit-again Naseem. The three-match T20I series against South Africa will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 to November 1, while the tri-series will take place from November 17 to 29 at the same venues.

Pakistan and South Africa, currently engaged in the second Test in Rawalpindi, will also play a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8, followed by another three ODIs against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from November 11 to 15.

The return of Babar Azam, who also features in the ODI squad, is being viewed as part of the selectors’ bid to revamp the T20 side following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recent Asia Cup, where they lost thrice to arch-rivals India, including in the final.

Sources suggest Babar’s comeback was prompted by Pakistan’s batting struggles in the shortest format and his impressive form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

Selectors have, however, left out veteran opener Fakhar Zaman and wrist-spinner Sufyan Muqeem, while Usman Khan has been named as the wicketkeeper-batter in place of Muhammad Haris. Uncapped mystery spinner Usman Tariq is the only new face in the T20I lineup.

In the ODI squad, left-arm spinner Faisal Akram, fast bowler Haris Rauf, and wicketkeeper Haseebullah have been recalled.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

Babar’s inclusion marks his first T20I appearance in nearly a year, as Pakistan aim to rebuild confidence and consistency ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.