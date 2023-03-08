Watch: Babar Azam smashes maiden PSL century with trademark shot, equals David Warner's spectacular feat in T20s

A change of franchise brought a change of fortunes for Babar Azam as the talismanic batter of the Green Army smashed his maiden century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday. The batting superstar notched up his first-ever century in the PSL during the 25th match of the elite T20 tournament between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar completed the triple-digit figures with his trademark cover drive in the 18th over bowled by pacer Naseem Shah. Regarded as one of the finest batters in the modern era of the game, Babar's maiden PSL ton is also his 8th century in the shortest format of the game. The Pakistani run machine has equalled the batting records of Australian icons David Warner and Aaron Finch with his 8th T20 century.

Both Warner and Finch have scored 8 centuries each in their respective T20 careers. Australia's Michael Klinger has also smashed 8 centuries in his T20 career. Babar is now the joint-second batter on the list of batters with the most centuries in T20 cricket. Only legendary West Indies batter cricketer Chris Gayle has scored more centuries than Babar in the history of T20 cricket.

The former Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar has notched up 22 centuries in his iconic T20 career. Babar was already ahead of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has registered 6 centuries in the shortest format of the game. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also has 6 centuries to his name in T20 cricket.

Talking about the high-scoring contest between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, Babar played a gritty knock of 115 off 65 balls against Mohammad Nawaz and Co. in Rawalpindi. While Babar top-scored for the Peshawar Zalmi, opener Saim Ayub smashed a quick-fire half-century to help his side register a massive total. Riding on Ayub's 74-run knock and Babar's historic century, Peshawar Zalmi posted a gigantic total of 240-2 in the 20-over contest.

