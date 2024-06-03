Babar Azam called out for 'body-shaming' Azam Khan in practice session before World Cup opener vs USA

Babar Azam is facing the wrath of fans for making inappropriate and negative comments about his teammate Azam Khan in a practice session. Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam, who is the son of former cricketer Moin Khan, has been at the receiving end following his selection in the Green Army squad for the T20 World Cup. Azam was castigated by trolls for his no-show in the England series before the T20 World Cup. Fans claimed that Babar Azam body-shamed Azam Khan during a practice session(AFP-Reuters)

Gearing up for Pakistan's tournament opener in the ICC event co-hosted by the United States, Azam was handed a nickname by Babar. According to some fans, Babar called his teammate 'Gainda' (a slang for overweight people) during the training session. The video of the Pakistani players' training session has garnered netizens' attention on X, formerly known as Twitter. Babar and Co. will meet the USA in their T20 World Cup opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.-

Watch: Babar Azam called out for 'body-shaming' Azam Khan

Champions in the 2009 edition of the World Cup, Pakistan have been a force to reckon with in the global T20 events. Pakistan contested the final of the 2022 World Cup against England. Babar and Co. also made it to the semi-finals of the 2021 World Cup. With Babar at the helm, Pakistan also ended India's unbeaten run in World Cup events against the Green Army. In an episode of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast shared on Sunday, Babar said that his side will look to remain positive at the T20 World Cup.

"Effort is in our hands, but results, we do not know. How we present ourselves on the ground, our body language and how we communicate with each other will matter. We must be positive, so results will come... Conditions in the USA may pose challenges as we are going there as a national side for the first time. We are in the process of collating various cricket and match-related information from players who have played there, which can help and assist us in our preparations," Babar said.