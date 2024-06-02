 Babar Azam indirectly mentions Virat Kohli's knock, feels Pakistan should have won India game at WC: 'They took it…' | Crickit
Babar Azam indirectly mentions Virat Kohli's knock, feels Pakistan should have won India game at WC: 'They took it…'

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Babar Azam recalled Pakistan's World Cup defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli-starrer Team India.

Virat Kohli played a knock for the ages when India last met arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. Kohli played a majestic knock to seal a stunning win for Rohit Sharma and Co. over Babar Azam's Pakistan at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2022. In a nerve-racking finish, India outclassed Pakistan in the final-over thriller. Though India upstaged Pakistan at the grandest stage, Babar and Co. managed to contest the final of the ICC event against eventual winners - England.

Babar feels that Pakistan should have won its crucial clash with India(Getty Images)
Expecting Pakistan to stay in high spirits, Babar and Co. will kickstart their World Cup campaign off the back of a poor run of form. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan failed to enter the business stage of the World Cup last year. Babar even stepped down from the captaincy post, although the premier batter was reinstated as the white-ball skipper months before the 2024 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after T20 World Cup: ‘No bigger honour…’

'Fielding was the reason…'

Speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast ahead of his side's World Cup opener, Pakistan skipper Babar recalled the semi-final encounter between the Green Army and Austalia. Babar clarified that his side lost the game as a team and not due to individual mistakes. "I think the semi-final we lost against Australia, we could have won that. In that match, fielding was the reason that made a different impact. If we had bowled two or three dot balls in the final stages, then the pressure would have got to them. But we lost as a team and not due to an individual," Babar said.

‘We could and should have won the India game’

Babar also feels that Pakistan should have won its crucial clash with India at the T20 World Cup in 2022. "For me, in 2022 [World Cup], we could and should have won the India game, but they took it away," Babar added. An on-song Kohli smoked a memorable six off Haris Rauf, which paved the way for commentator Gerard Whateley to term the towering six as the 'shot of an emperor'. Completing India's successful 160-run chase, ex-India captain Kohli was lifted by skipper Rohit after the thrilling encounter. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls in India's four-wicket win over Pakistan.

