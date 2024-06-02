Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after T20 World Cup: 'No bigger honour…'

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still hunting for Rahul Dravid's successor, former India opener Gautam Gambhir finally broke his silence on becoming the next head coach of the men's senior team. Gambhir earlier chose to keep mum on emerging as the frontrunner for the top job at Team India. Making a triumphant return at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gambhir masterminded the franchise's third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2024 edition. Jay Shah (L), secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) poses next to Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

Since no notable foreign head coach is throwing his hat for the top job, Gambhir's name has gained momentum to replace Dravid at Team India. The deadline for applying for the head coach post of Indian men's cricket team chief coach ended on Monday. Gambhir has already received the backing of former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to coach Rohit Sharma and Co. after the T20 World Cup. Is Gambhir interested in the top job?

'There is no bigger honour than coaching…'

Sharing his views about succeeding Dravid at an event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Gambhir admitted that he would love to join the Indian camp. “I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,” Gambhir told PTI.

Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. The Indian head coach was handed a short-term extension after his two-year contract expired last year. The T20 World Cup is Dravid's last assignment as the head coach of the Men In Blue. Rohit's Team India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5. India will gear up for the blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

'I have not answered this question…'

Addressing students at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Gambhir was asked about taking the coaching job and ending India's ICC trophy drought at the World Cup. “I have not answered this question, although lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless," Gambhir added.