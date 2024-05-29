Gautam Gambhir's 'next step' in IPL adds fresh twist to India coaching role: 'KKR still 2 IPL trophies behind MI, CSK'

Will he or won't he? Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup. Returning to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the mentor of the franchise, Gambhir guided Shreyas Iyer and Co. to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2024 season. Gambhir has been in speculation about replacing Dravid ever since KKR started dominating the league phase of the cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (R) greets Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match (AFP)

Following KKR's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final, Gambhir reportedly had a meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah about the top job in Indian cricket. Though Gambhir is considered a favourite for the top job at the Indian camp, the former India opener has added a fresh twist to his coaching role with his recent remarks. Gambhir was recently asked about his future with the Knight Riders after a remarkable season in the cash-rich league.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: 'Gautam Gambhir becomes India coach or Ashish Nehra...': Harbhajan Singh's clear-cut expectation from Dravid successor

Gambhir's 'next step' in IPL adds fresh twist to India coaching role

"If you ask me, we are still two trophies away from Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Yes, I'm happy and content today. But again, the hunger is still there, and we are yet to become the most successful franchise in IPL. To become that, we have to win the trophy three more times. You have to work really hard to win it thrice. So, the next mission is - if we can make KKR the best-ever team - there is no better feeling than that," Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Gambhir's legacy at KKR

Before lifting the title in the 2024 season, KKR last won an IPL crown when Gambhir was at the helm. Under Gambhir's leadership, the Knight Riders recorded their first-ever title win in 2012. Gambhir-led KKR side was crowned champions for the second time in the 2014 edition. The two-time World Cup winner first joined KKR as a player in 2011. Gambhir remained at KKR till 2017. The deadline for applying for the post of Indian men's cricket team head coach ended on Monday. As Gambhir shares a deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan's KKR side, it won't be easy for the ex-India opener to part ways with the franchise.