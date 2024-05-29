'Gautam Gambhir becomes India coach or Ashish Nehra...': Harbhajan Singh's clear-cut expectation from Dravid successor

Fresh from masterminding Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) third Indian Premier League (IPL) crown in the 2024 season, mentor Gautam Gambhir has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach after the ICC World T20. Incumbent Dravid's tenure will end with next month's T20 World Cup, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already invited applications for the top job. Harbhajan Singh has a clear-cut expectation from Dravid's successor at Team India(ANI-AFP)

Will he or won't he? Gambhir reportedly had a meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah about the top job in Indian cricket. Even though Gambhir is tipped to succeed Dravid at Team India, legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh has termed the development a mere speculation. However, Harbhajan has only one expectation from Dravid's successor - to outperform all former Indian head coaches.

‘Whether Gautam becomes coach or Nehra…’

"If I say it properly, it is a speculation, which is doing rounds...the biggest thing a coach can do is to bring everyone together, so that team plays together. So, whether Gautam becomes coach or Ashish Nehra, or whosoever gets the opportunity, hope they do better than what others before them did," Harbhajan told news agency PTI in an interview.

Harbhajan on coaching India

Should Harbhajan run for the Indian head coach? The former KKR star has ruled himself out of the race. "I don't think I will be able to give that much time. At this stage of my life I have a young family and I need to be around them and look after them. Yes, when the right time comes, I will put my foot forward and say I am ready for it," the former India spinner added.

Is Gambhir game for top job?

The BCCI is yet to confirm if Gambhir has formally shown interest in the head coach role. The deadline to apply for the head coach position was Monday. Gambhir met Shah at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. According to a previous report, more discussions are expected between the BCCI officials and Gambhir. Former Australia head coach Justin Langer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru manager Andy Flower, and batting legend Ricky Ponting are already out of the head coach race. India's next coach would be offered a contract through to the next ODI World Cup in 2027. India have not won an ICC title since 2013.