Babar Azam dropped for do-or-die game as Pakistan tear script and gamble big against Sri Lanka

Pakistan have made the kind of selection call that can define a tournament campaign. In a crucial Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka, captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed three changes, but the headline was the omission of Babar Azam and Saim Ayub from the playing XI. Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed came in, underlining that Pakistan are chasing more than just a result here — they are chasing a reset in a must-win situation. Babar Azam for Pakistan. (AP)

Agha’s toss comments captured the mood. Pakistan know they need a near-perfect game to stay alive in the semi-final race, and the selection reflects that urgency. This is not a conservative XI picked to absorb pressure. It is a side chosen to attack the game.

Pakistan go for intent over reputation in must-win clash Dropping Babar Azam is the biggest talking point because of what he represents: stature, experience and batting security. But Pakistan’s call suggests they believe security alone is not enough in a high-pressure T20 contest where tempo can decide everything. In effect, they have opted for attacking upside over the comfort of a familiar anchor.

Saim Ayub’s omission points to a separate concern. He can be explosive in the powerplay, but he can also make the top order volatile. Pakistan appear to have gone for a combination with clearer roles through the top and middle order, aiming for a more controlled start without losing intent. Khawaja Nafay’s inclusion supports that reading, giving them an extra attacking option in the middle overs.

The bowling changes are just as significant. Naseem Shah’s return strengthens the pace unit alongside Shaheen Afridi, adding quality, control and wicket-taking threat. Abrar Ahmed’s inclusion gives Pakistan another variation-based spin option, and that becomes especially important in conditions where middle-overs pressure can swing the match.

With Abrar, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in the same XI, Pakistan have built a bowling attack with multiple spin matchups and the flexibility to target specific batters. It is a combination designed to squeeze Sri Lanka in the middle phase while keeping strike options open through pace at either end.

Pakistan Playing XI vs Sri Lanka Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

This is a bold selection call, and Pakistan know the scrutiny that comes with it. If it works, it will be framed as a brave tactical reset at exactly the right time. If it fails, the decision to leave out Babar and Saim in such a crucial game will dominate the fallout.