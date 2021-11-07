Babar Azam equals Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli for most 50+ scores in a single T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam slammed his fourth half-century of the 2021 T20 World Cup during the game against Scotland, equalling the record for most 50+ scores by a batter in a single edition of the tournament. Babar reached his half-century in 40 deliveries in Sharjah.

Matthew Hayden had scored four half-centuries during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and Virat Kohli had repeated the feat in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Babar has been on a stellar run in the T20 World Cup, having scored 264 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 66.

During his innings against Scotland, Babar held one end while Pakistan continued to lose wickets at the other, rotating the strike at a healthy rate and remaining undeterred with the dismissals.

The Pakistan captain eventually scored 66 off 47 deliveries in the game.

Most 50+ scores in a T20 WC:

Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 4

Virat Kohli (India) - 4

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4*

The Pakistan captain will play at least one more game in the current edition, as Pakistan has qualified for the semi-finals. The side is likely to play against Australia for a berth in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan were the first to qualify for the semis of the tournament, with England, Australia and New Zealand following the side as the remaining three sides in the final four.

The Babar Azam-led side has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup so far. The side began its journey in the tournament with a 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals India, which seemingly set the tone for Pakistan's campaign as they are yet to concede a defeat so far.

