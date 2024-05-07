Babar Azam, Imad Wasim's heated argument at nets sparks tension in Pakistan camp ahead of T20 World Cup

Just days after veteran Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim clarified that all his good between him and "good friend" Babar Azam, contrary to the long-standing rumour in the media, the two were spotted having a heated argument during Pakistan's preparation for the upcoming series against Ireland and England. The video sparked massive tension among Pakistan fans before the T20 World Cup. Pakistan are currently gearing up for the three-match T20I series in Ireland

The video emerged on Monday evening where Babar and Imad were seen having an animated chat in the presence of other Pakistan teammates like Shaheen Afridi, where the all-rounder looked a bit angry before teammates tried to separate them.

Earlier last week, Imad, who reversed his retirement decision to make himself available for the T20 World Cup selection, quashed rumours of a rift between him, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and captain Babar.

"There is nothing bitter between us. I, Babar, and Amir are very good friends. We fully support our captain and want to win the T20 World Cup 2024 under the captaincy of Babar Azam," Imad had said. "You never know that Babar Azam is re-appointed as captain of Pakistan to win T20 World Cup 2024."

Pakistan are currently gearing up for the three-match T20I series in Ireland which will begin on May 10. They will play their next two matches on May 12 and 14. The Babar-led side will next take on England in a four-match contest away from home which will commence from May 22 onwards and end on the 30th. Pakistan will then depart for the USA for the World Cup.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6 against co-hosts USA in New York before taking on arch-rivals India at the same venue on June 9. With almost a month left before that mouth-watering clash, Babar recently opened up on how Pakistan want to keep Virat Kohli quite in the encounter and deny themselves an MCG repeat from the 2022 edition.

"As a team, you always plan against different teams and according to their strengths. We do not plan anything against one player. We plan for all 11 players. We do not know much about the conditions in New York and we will plan accordingly. He [Virat Kohli] is one of the best players and we will plan against him as well," he said.