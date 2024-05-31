London [UK], : After Pakistan's disappointing seven-wicket loss against England in the fourth T20I match at the Kennington Oval, former cricketer Shoaib Malik said the 'Men in Green' skipper Babar Azam should bat at number three. Babar Azam should bat at number 3: Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik

Babar scored 36 runs from 22 balls at a strike rate of 163.64 in the fourth T20I match. He slammed 5 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.

Malik took to his official X account and said that it was a tough series. He added Pakistan need someone in the batting order who can rotate the strike in the middle overs of a game.

He also asked Azam Khan and Shadab Khan not to lose confidence since they play a vital role in the 'Men in Green' squad.

"Tough series! Remember: we've been in tough spots before & came out stronger! IMO Babar should bat at no 03! We need someone in the middle overs to rotate strike, you are our best option, with your guidance our middle order will do alot better. Azam & Shadab, you two are vital for our team, don't lose confidence, play with heart, you are match winners. Going into the World Cup, keep you morale high, We've got this," Malik wrote on X.

Recapping the match, the hosts won the toss and decided to field first. The England bowlers were subjected to some fine hitting by the opening pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan , but the spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali turned the pressure back on Pakistan batters, sinking them to 86/5. It was only a brief fightback by Usman Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed , that took Pakistan to 157/10 in 19.5 overs.

Besides Rashid and Moeen, Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone also did fine with the ball.

In the run-chase of 158 runs, England blew the visitors away with a powerplay assault by Phil Salt and skipper Jos Buttler , who made 78 runs in the powerplay.

A brief comeback spell from pacer Haris Rauf delayed the victory for England. But Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook , finished off the proceedings in 15.3 overs, with seven wickets left.

Rashid got the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

