Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli for striking ODI captaincy feat during Pakistan's resounding win over Bangladesh

Pakistan's ODI captain, Babar Azam, achieved a significant milestone during the side's Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh where the hosts registered a convincing seven-wicket win in Lahore. While Babar's innings yielded a modest 17 runs from 22 deliveries, it was enough to elevate him to a remarkable feat in the fifty-over format. The 28-year-old, currently the number one ranked ODI batter, surpassed the legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in the feat as he reached the 2000-run mark as captain in ODIs in just 31 innings. Babar Azam (L) went past Virat Kohli for a unique captaincy feat in ODIs(AP)

This achievement now places him as the fastest captain to reach this milestone, outpacing Kohli, who had achieved it in 36 innings. Babar's rapid ascent to this record underlines his exceptional batting prowess over the past few years; Babar took over as Pakistan's ODI captain in 2019 and is since being counted among the leading batters in modern-day cricket.

Here's the list of top-fastest captains to reach 2000-run mark in ODIs:

Babar Azam - 31 innings

Virat Kohli (India) - 36 innings

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 41 innings

Michael Clarke (Australia) - 46 innings

Babar Azam made his ODI debut for Pakistan in May 2015 against Zimbabwe and has since established himself as one of the finest batters in the cricketing world. In the opening Asia Cup match against Nepal, he showcased his prowess by notching his 19th ODI century, bringing him closer to Pakistan's batting legend Saeed Anwar, who holds the record for the most centuries by a Pakistan batter with 20.

Big matches coming up

As the Asia Cup enters its crucial stages, Pakistan will rely on Babar Azam's batting prowess. The team is gearing up for a highly-anticipated clash with their arch-rivals, India, in their second Super 4 encounter. This match serves as a rematch between the two cricketing giants, as they faced off last week in Kandy. However, that game was marred by rain, leading to its abandonment right after the completion of the first innings where India where bowled out for 266 runs.

Following their game against India, Pakistan is scheduled to face Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of this edition. These upcoming fixtures hold immense significance, and Babar Azam's performance will be pivotal for Pakistan as they strive for success in the tournament.

