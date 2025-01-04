Babar Azam tries to sledge Marco Jansen, tactic goes horribly wrong as all-rounder smashes quickfire fifty

South Africa piled on the runs in the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town. The hosts posted 615 runs on the board, owing to a 259-run knock by opening batter Ryan Rickelton. During the 121st over of the Proteas innings, Marco Jansen came out to bat, and it was then that Babar Azam was seen chatting with the all-rounder. Babar Azam was seen trying to sledge with Marco Jansen. However, the tactic went horribly wrong(Screengrab - X )

Babar Azam first walked towards Jansen and then stared at him. The duo were then involved in an animated chat. Both the players did not look pleased, and the interaction was not friendly.

However, no conversations were recorded on the stump mic. Babar Azam's tactic to sledge Marco Jansen and get under his skin turned out to be horribly wrong as the tall all-rounder smashed a quickfire fifty.

Jansen eventually played a 62-run knock off just 54 balls. His innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes. In his knock, Jansen maintained a strike rate of 114.29.

South Africa on top of Pakistan

South Africa are completely dominating the second Test against Pakistan after the hosts extended their score to more than 600 on Day 2 of the second Test.

Apart from Ryan Rickelton's 259-run knock, Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne also scored centuries to give the hosts a firm advantage in the ongoing Test.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Salman Afgha returned with three wickets, while Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad scalped two wickets each.

Pakistan's first innings has gotten off to the worst start possible and the visitors have already lost the wickets of Shan Masood (2), Kamran Ghulam (12) and Saud Shakeel (0).

Babar Azam (31*) and Mohammad Rizwan (9*) will resume the proceedings for Pakistan on Day 3 of the New Year's Test in Cape Town.

South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match series after having won the first Test by two wickets. With this victory, the Proteas also qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June 2025.