‘Aachaar bechne aaye thhe dusre? Babar, Ramiz kab seekhenge?’: Ex-Pakistan star's distasteful remark after England win

England, often credited for revolutionising white-ball cricket, have now started to make a telling, somewhat unthinkable impact on Test cricket with their fearless, ultra-aggressive approach. On a seemingly lifeless Rawalpindi pitch, frequently described as a 'road' by fans and experts, the Ben Stokes-led England side managed to beat the hosts Pakistan by 74 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match. And that was only possible because they scored more than 900 runs at nearly 7 runs an over throughout the Test match and got the ball to reverse on Day 5. Yes, you read that right. England pacers floored Pakistan batters by reverse swing, an art mastered by the Pakistani greats of yesteryears.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner slammed Pakistan captain Babar Azam and PCB chief Ramiz Raja for the side's performance in the series opener. "Abhi hamari management ake baat karegi, Babar Azam baat karenge, PCB k head baat karenge 'acchi cricket kheli England ne, hume unse seekhna chaie. Toh seekho na. Kab seekhoge? Time Guzar jayega. (Now our management will talk, Babar Azam and PCB chief will say 'England played well, we should learn from them'. Then learn, when will you? It's already too late)," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria, the only Pakistan spinner to take more than 250 Test wickets, made a distasteful comment while criticising the young Pakistani pacers unable to extract reverse swing like their England counterparts. He said the Pakistan team management will now blame the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"They might blame Shaheen Afridi’s absence for the loss. If he’s not available, then dusre achar bechne aaye thhe? (Others came to sell pickles?) Where are the planning and strategy, where is the reverse swing?” he said.

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson picked four wickets apiece to bowl Pakistan's out for 268 in the second innings. England captain Stokes should also get the lion's share of praise simply because he dared to declare around Tea on Day 4 giving Pakistan a fair chance to win with a target of 342.

Kaneria said Pakistan should learn from Stokes' captaincy and be fearless in their approach toward winning a Test match.

"We only talk about the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. Pura din wahi manjan chal raha hota hai (the same discussion continues the entire day). Pakistan were clueless. Babar Azam should learn from Ben Stokes’ captaincy. Coaches around the world should also learn from Brendon McCullum. Their team doesn’t fear loss, but ours does.

“Our management fears losses. They only say that the team has been doing good. We are the No. 1 team. How can the Asia Cup happen without us? etc., but we don’t check where our cricket is heading. We made the wicket which was called dead rubber in Rawalpindi," he added.

