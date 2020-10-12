e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Back in action after 6 months, Ghosal and Chinappa make winning start in Egypt

Back in action after 6 months, Ghosal and Chinappa make winning start in Egypt

Ghosal and Chinappa were in Kolkata and Chennai respectively when the nation wide lockdown was enforced in March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

other-sports Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cairo
India's Saurav Ghosal in action during men's squash semifinal match against Hong Kong at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.
India's Saurav Ghosal in action during men's squash semifinal match against Hong Kong at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.(PTI)
         

India’s leading squash players Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa tasted success in their first competitive outing in six months, comprehensively winning their opening matches at the CIB Egyptian Open here.

Ghosal and Chinappa were in Kolkata and Chennai respectively when the nation wide lockdown was enforced in March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

World number 13 Ghosal beat 34th-ranked Englishman, Tom Richards, 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 in a second round match.

World number 11 Chinappa dropped the first game against Scotland’s Lisa Aitken before finding her rhythm for a 7-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 win.

Both Ghosal and Chinappa had got a bye in the first round. They next play on Tuesday.

“It was good to be back playing again. My basic game was ok, but I was not sharp enough and I was opening the court when I was going short, and he took full advantage of it,” Ghosal told the tournament website.

“I was still a few points ahead, so it gave me a bit of a mental cushion as he always had to catch up. From the second on, I was more incisive, my length got better and he couldn’t fire as much as he wanted.”Due to limited travel connectivity from India amid the pandemic, Ghosal would be staying back in Egypt ahead of the Qatar Classic beginning November 1. Chinappa would head back home after her Egyptian Open campaign.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In