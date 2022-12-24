Home / Cricket / Bad weather in Multan forces Pakistan to shift Test venue against New Zealand

Bad weather in Multan forces Pakistan to shift Test venue against New Zealand

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 06:04 PM IST

Bad weather in Multan has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to move next month’s second test against New Zealand to Karachi.

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel attends a training session, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP)
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel attends a training session, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP)
AP |

Bad weather in Multan has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to move next month’s second test against New Zealand to Karachi.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second test due to deteriorating weather conditions in Multan,” the PCB said in a statement on Saturday.

Fog and smog in Multan disrupted the flight of England’s team from Rawalpindi earlier this month.

However, England played the second test in Multan and recorded a thrilling 26-run win inside four days as the weather remained fine during the match.

New Zealand will now play both tests and the three ODIs in the southern port city of Karachi, with the first test beginning on Monday.

Both boards have also brought forward the dates of the second test and the three ODIs by one day.

The second test will now be played from Jan. 2-6 with the three ODIs scheduled for Jan. 9, 11 and 13.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket team new zealand
pakistan cricket team new zealand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out