Ball boy suplexes Faf du Plessis, South Africa legend lands over advertising hoardings, escapes nasty injury

A scary moment occurred for Faf du Plessis in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league, as a collision with a ballboy at the boundary ropes nearly turned ugly for the former South African captain. Faf du Plessis was suplexed by a ball boy during an Abu Dhabi T10 League match

In a match between Du Plessis’ team, Morrison Samp Army, and the Delhi Bulls, the Bulls were trying to chase down 113 in their allotted 10 overs. Tim David hit a powerful shot towards extra cover off Isuru Udana, which Du Plessis attempted to chase down from his fielding position at long off.

While the fielder didn’t quite manage to keep the ball from the boundary, an enthusiastic ball boy at the ropes was waiting for the ball to cross the boundary, and got in the way of Du Plessis as his momentum carried him beyond the ropes.

In an attempt to avoid the ball boy, Du Plessis had to attempt to vault over his body. In doing so, he took a tumble and came within fractions of crashing into the advertising hoardings. Luckily for Du Plessis, he avoided the hoardings and fell over on the other side.

Social media reacts, compares to WWE

However, Du Plessis wasn’t a happy man following the incident, clearly miffed at the ball boy for the risk that he had placed both individuals in. Captured video of the incident can see Du Plessis recover from his fall and thankfully make his way back onto the field, staring daggers at the ball boy.

With Du Plessis thankfully safe from any grievous harm, social media users saw the funny side of the incident.

In a very tight match, MSA won by a narrow two runs, showing why Du Plessis had the need to commit with every run of the highest importance. Du Plessis has been enjoying a stellar T10 tournament, having scored 191 runs in 5 matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 238.75.

Despite Du Plessis’ experience and form in franchise T20 leagues over the last year, he only received his base price bid during the IPL auction last weekend, where Delhi Capitals took his services at a steal of just INR 2 crore. He will likely be a backup to the maverick Jake Fraser-McGurk, but it shouldn’t be a surprise if the former RCB captain finds plenty of game time in the Delhi team.