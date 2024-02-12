'Ball of the century, 21st century edition': Batter bamboozled by stunning spin delivery - Watch

Spin bowlers can at times leave batters looking quite inadequate at their crafts and wickets that come off deliveries that have turned a lot tend to leave a mark in the minds of the spectators. An example of that has been seen recently with a clip from a match between Kuwait Nationals and SBS CC in the KCC T20 Challengers Cup 2024 going viral. The batter ended up well outside his off stump(Twitter)

In the clip the bowler can be seen floating a delivery that takes a highly looping trajectory before pitching well outside off stump. The batter keeps following it and shapes up for an almighty slog leg side but the ball takes a sharp turn in after pitching and hits the top of middle and leg stump. The batter ends up standing well outside the line of his stumps and then walks off.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Here is the clip:

Posted on X by the handle @ThatsSoVillage, the clip has since gone viral with users mocking the batter and stating that the bowler is chucking. Some also called it the new 'ball of the century', the term that is used to describe late Australia great Shane Warne's delivery to dismiss England's Mike Gatting in June 1993. “Delivery of the century,” quipped one user on ‘X’. “Ball spun from Kuwait to Oman,” said another. “Ball of the century, 21st century edition,” read one of the many other replies to the tweet.

Many fans noted that the bowler's run up seems to start the way India's Harbhajan Singh's did and also had a bit of Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan in it as well.