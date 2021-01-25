Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist
A concussion specialist has urged cricket authorities to consider banning the use of bouncers against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.
There has been a raging debate regarding the short-pitched ball with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game's laws, starting a consultation process to discuss if bowlers should continue to be allowed to use bouncers.
"You want to avoid concussing the adolescent brain while it's still evolving. You want to avoid concussions at any stage, but it's particularly bad for youngsters," Michael Turner, the media director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, told 'The Telegraph'.
"If stopping concussion in this age group means changing the rules to ensure that there are no short deliveries in junior cricket, this should be a serious consideration by those in authority," he added.
Turner emphasised that helmets can only protect against fractures and not concussions.
"Helmets are designed to prevent skull fracture but do not stop concussion. The way forward is to prevent concussion taking place - by changing the rules if necessary."
He warned that blows on the head to underage cricketers could cause long-term complications.
"The outcome is likely to be more severe in younger brains. The evidence is that the younger you are when you get a concussion, the more likely you are to have long-term problems with it.
"Your brain is still developing up until your early 20s. And so concussion in the developing brain tends to have a worse outcome than one in an adult brain."
Turner suggested that players below 18 competing in tournaments with senior cricketers should get an informed consent from their parents.
"Under the age of 18 an adult has to take responsibility for the welfare of the people taking part," Turner said.
"Once you have had a concussion, the long-term outcome cannot be assessed or reversed. Your fate is sealed as soon as the concussion occurs.
"Once individuals reach 18 and become adults, they are free to make their own decisions and assess the risks they are prepared to take," he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My career hit a low after the WC: Rishabh Pant
- Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot
- When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat – albeit with the permission from his daughter and wife, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
- Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep
- England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone
- Bangladesh vs West Indies: The former captain became the first player in international cricket to reach this milestone in a single country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Everyone has been amazed’: Sangakarra lauds Root’s century against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox