< Bangladesh board promotes match-fixing, corruption: Former BCB chief makes sensational claim | cricket | Hindustan Times
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Bangladesh board promotes match-fixing, corruption: Former BCB chief makes sensational claim

The decision made on BPL resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer’s earning to an all-time low. The cricket governing body also did not raise match fees in the first-class competition that began earlier this month.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:41 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
(Twitter)
         

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Tuesday made sensational claims about the state of cricket in the country, saying that the board promotes institutionalised match-fixing. He also supported the players’ ongoing strike in the country and said that the corruption was deep-rooted in the cricketing board.

“BCBtigers is the only national sporting body in the world that promotes institutionalised match-fixing, corruption, Unbelievable!! Flagged this issue many times myself,” Chowdhury tweeted.

 

The Bangladeshi players have decided not to take part in any cricket activity until their 11 demands are met. These include the reversal of the BCB’s decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League’s (BPL) franchise-based model.

ALSO READ: BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour

The decision made on BPL resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer’s earning to an all-time low. The cricket governing body also did not raise match fees in the first-class competition that began earlier this month.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah were some of the prominent players, who announced their demands during the press conference at the National Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh is scheduled to tour India for three-match T20I and two-match Test match series, starting from November 3.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 08:40 IST

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories
Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj, Harbhajan question BCCI after Punjab’s exit
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj, Harbhajan question BCCI after Punjab’s exit
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket