Bangladesh call up Rabbi and Saifuddin for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh have called up batsman Fazle Rabbi and recalled all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin to cover for the injured Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal in three one day internationals against Zimbabwe starting October 21.

Rabbi, 30, has never played for the full international side but has been rewarded for strong performances in Bangladesh A’s tour of Ireland this year. Saifuddin last played for the national side in January.

Hasan has a finger injury expected to sideline him for three months, while Tamim has a wrist injury suffered at the Asia Cup last month.

The series starts in Dhaka before the final two matches are held in Chittagong on October 24 and October 26.

Bangladesh squad:

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Capt), Liton Kumar Das, Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmud Ullah, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Saifuddin, Fazle Rabbi

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 22:59 IST