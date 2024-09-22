Bangladesh coach 'not aware' about Shakib Al Hasan's 'injury' despite Murali Kartik's on-air 'finger surgery' revelation

During the ongoing first Test between India and Bangladesh, there have been plenty of fitness concerns about Shakib Al Hasan. On Day 3, Shakib bowled seven overs and was in poor form. He was smacked for six fours and two sixes by Rishabh Pant. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan bowls against India.(AP)

He registered his most expensive match figures in his Test career. It also marked the fifth time in his career that he went wicketless in a Test match after bowling at least 20 overs. It was also revealed that Shakib reportedly has discomfort on his spinning finger and shoulder.

Murali Karthik, who was on air, said, "Having seen him and known him for such a long period of time, I did go up to him and ask the reason why he has not bowled enough."

"And the thing which he said to me is something I completely resonate with. He's had a finger surgery on his bowling finger which is the point of his finger of his left hand. It is swollen, it is rigid, there's no movement no suppleness to it. So he feels he is not getting any feeling out of it. As a spinner you need the feeling. Also he is having issues with his shoulder so it's a combination of both and it's tough to bowl in Test cricket where you need that feel as a spinner," he added.

The Bangladesh star suffered a left index finger injury during the ODI World Cup last year, and also had to sit out for the match against India during the tournament due to a shoulder issue. Meanwhile, the finger injury ruled him out for a few months. He also had an eye problem to add to his list of issues.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who was also on air, said, "Murali Kartik said that Shakib is having trouble gripping the ball due this finger injury. If that's the case, Bangladesh are playing with four frontline bowlers. The team management should inform whether they knew about this injury or not."

Meanwhile, BCCI chief physician Dr Debashish told ESPN Cricinfo that Shakib had a finger fracture during the World Cup last year, and before that he had an infection from another finger injury. But he also revealed that Shakib hadn't complained about any finger or shoulder injury. He added, "A broken finger however can cause discomfort."

Bangladesh coach not aware

Bangladesh's batting coach, David Hemp, surprisingly revealed that he didn't know about Shakib's injury concerns, igniting speculations over the all-rounder's fitness. When asked about the veteran Bangladesh star's injury, Hemp simply said, "No, not aware of that at all, sorry," he said.

Shakib was unbeaten on 5 at the end of Day 3, with Bangladesh still 357 runs away from clinching a historic win. India, meanwhile, require six wickets to claim a 1-0 lead.