'There was always a calmness towards him': Ex-Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal lauds India star in bombshell statement

Shubman Gill was in sensational batting form, as he silenced his critics with a dominant ton on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai on Saturday. Batting at no. 3, Gill slammed an unbeaten knock of 119* runs off 176 deliveries, packed with 10 fours and four sixes. An umpire talks with Indian players before the play stops due to bad light on the third day.(PTI)

What did Tamim Iqbal say?

Such was his impact that even former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was left impressed. Speaking to JioCinema, Iqbal said, "I think this is a calmness towards him. Even after reaching the hundred. Whatever balls he faced, there was always a calmness towards him. And I think he played some excellent shots. Played up a lovely, lovely innings."

"Yes, they're talking about Rishabh Pant, the sixes and the fours. But how well Gill has batted? I cannot forget the full shot that he played yesterday. It is unbelievable. And the drives and the calmness. The best part was the whole calmness. It seems to me I don't know him personally, but he seems to be a very calm man," he further added.

Gill and Pant led the charge for India in their second innings. Pant also smacked a ton, hammering 109 runs off 128 balls, and also slammed 13 fours and four maximums. India ended up declaring at 287/4. Bangladesh ended Day 3 at 158/4 at Stumps, and trail by 357 runs in this tall chase.

Gill also became the first Indian batter to score a century vs Bangladesh, after getting a duck in the initial innings. It was also his second century in his last four outings in the second innings for India.

R Ashwin was in sizzling form, having already got a ton in the first innings, and struck thrice for India. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 4. The final session of Day 3 ended abruptly due to bad light.