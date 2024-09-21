Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm after Shubman Gill's 'lovely' ton, Rishabh Pant's Dhoni-levelling knock in 1st BAN Test

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were in full flow on the third morning of the opening Test match against Bangladesh, with the two batters succeeding in bringing up their respective centuries after coming into bat having remained not-out overnight. Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill.(PTI)

The pair received applause from all corners, and not least from one of the greatest Test batters of all time, with Sachin Tendulkar heaping praise on the two young batters on social media.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say?

Taking to his account on X, Tendulkar congratulated the pair on their efforts to put India in pole position in this Test match. “Loved watching Shubman Gill glide his way to a hundred,” said Tendulkar of India’s number three, who remained unbeaten on 119* in 176 deliveries, with 10 boundaries and four sixes in his innings after a contained start to his innings.

Tendulkar continued: “And Rishabh Pant, despite being away from the longer format for quite some time, looks as sharp as ever.” Pant, who is playing his first Test match since 2022, looked at his belligerent best as he took the attack to Bangladesh’s spinners and smacked his way to a well-made 109 in 128 balls. He also scored four maximums, while also contributing 13 fours.

This was Shubman Gill’s fifth Test century, and a fantastic response to getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings. He looked in control throughout and barely gave any chances to Bangladesh on a flat wicket. Pant was taking more risks and was helped out by a dropped catch, but made sure India maintained an excellent scoring rate as he brought up the sixth century of his Test career.

“Great to see both of them in such fine rhythm!” finished Tendulkar in his post, congratulating the young batters on their incredible 167-run partnership.

India declared soon after Gill reached his century, setting a target of 515 for Bangladesh in the fourth innings. At stumps on day three, India restricted the visitors to 158-4, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking three wickets to supplement his own first innings century.