Bangladesh collapse again as West Indies close in on huge win in 1st Test

Bangladesh’s batsmen failed for a second time in the first cricket Test on Thursday as West Indies closed in on a three-day victory.

The tourists ended Day 2 on 62-6 in 18 overs — after their first-innings of 43, the lowest score ever for Bangladesh — to trail West Indies by 301 runs with only four second-innings wickets left.

West Indies resumed overnight on 201-2 and went on to 406 all out, with Kraigg Brathwaite scoring 121, Shai Hope 67 and Devon Smith 58.

West Indies had taken complete control on Wednesday after Kemar Roach claimed a remarkable five wickets in 12 balls and Bangladesh posted the second shortest test first innings of all time, lasting just 18.4 overs.

Roach became the third cricketer, after Australian Monty Noble and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, to take five wickets in 12 deliveries, the fewest number in which the feat has been achieved.

Roach did not take to the field for the second innings because of a hamstring injury.

West Indies, led by Brathwaite’s seventh Test hundred, secured a 363-run first innings advantage before its attack quickly set about completing the job.

Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel had Tamim Iqbal (13) caught by Hope off the fourth delivery of the third over, before bowling Mominul Haque for a duck two balls later.

Captain Jason Holder removed Liton Das (2) to leave Bangladesh struggling on 16-3. Das was the only batsman to reach double figures in the visitors’ first innings.

Gabriel continued the demolition, removing Mushfiqur Rahim (8) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (12) as he posted figures of 4-36.