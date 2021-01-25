Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies
Bangladesh completed a clean sweep of the West Indies by securing a 120-run victory Monday in the third and final one-day cricket international.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.
The West Indies, however, were bowled out for 177 in 44.2 overs, with Bangladesh’s bowlers denying them any significant partnerships.
Tamim scored 64 from 80 balls at the top of the order to establish the innings while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah paced the innings toward the end. All three scored 64.
Shakib hit a patient 51, his first half-century since returning to cricket following a suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.
Bangladesh lost Liton Das without scoring in the first over before Nazmul Hossain was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 20, leaving Bangladesh at 38-2 in ninth over.
A 93-run third-wicket stand between Tamim and Shakib steadied the innings.
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph broke the partnership, dismissing Tamim, and then Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer.
Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim shared 72 off 58 balls for the fifth wicket to keep the scoring rate up.
Joseph and Reifier took two wickets each.
Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman denied West Indies a fluent start in its pursuit of a stiff chase. He broke through with the wicket of Kjorn Ottley before removing Sunil Ambris (13) for the third time in a row in the series.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin then ripped through the middle order, reducing the visitors to 93-5.
Rovman Powell counter-attacked and hit 47 off 49 balls with two fours and two sixes to be the team’s top-scorer.
Saifuddin returned 3-51 while fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan claimed two wickets each.
Bangladesh won the first two matches by six wickets and seven wickets, respectively.
The two teams will play a two-match test series, starting on Feb. 3.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour
- Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
- Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox