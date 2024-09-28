Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi suffering from Tuberculosis, arrived on medical visa; travel history under inspection: Report

In chilling visuals made public on Day 1, Bangladesh's ‘super fan’, Tiger Robi, was seen being carried out of the Green Park stadium in pain. Details emerged surrounding the health and safety of the fan, who initially claimed he was beaten by spectators. Hours later, the situation took a turn after the fan himself denied being attacked and instead cited illness as the reason behind his distress. Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi being carried out of stadium during Day 1 of second Test(PTI)

Tiger Robi, who is a familiar face at Bangladesh cricket matches and often dons a tiger costume to cheer for his team, was rushed to the hospital after the alleged incident that occurred in the C Block balcony of the Kanpur stadium. Eyewitness accounts, followed by a video shared by PTI, showed Robi being escorted out by medical and security personnel.

Visibly distressed, Robi was seen pointing to his back, which initially led many to believe he had been physically assaulted.

However, in a video message shared later, Robi refuted those claims. He attributed his discomfort to a medical issue, revealing he was ill. "I fell ill and the police brought me to the hospital. Now I am feeling much better. My name is Robi and I have come from Bangladesh," he stated in a short video clip.

Suffering from Tuberculosis?

It has now been revealed that Robi is reportedly suffering from Tuberculosis, and according to PTI, arrived in India on a medical visa.

"Robi has reportedly been suffering from Tuberculosis, a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs, and has come to India for his treatment," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander, as quoted by PTI.

Robi had also gone to Chennai to watch the first Test of the series between India and Bangladesh, the ACP said.

Intelligence authorities have been asked to check his visa and passport and look at the visa conditions. Officials have also been asked to explore the details about his travel history and activities since he came to India.

As of now, Tiger Robi has been discharged from the hospital, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board has not commented on the incident.